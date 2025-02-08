Left Menu

Lithuania Cuts Ties with Russian Power Grid, Strengthens EU Integration

Lithuania has disconnected from Russia's electricity grid as part of efforts to integrate with the EU. Latvia and Estonia are set to do the same by Sunday. This move follows years of discussion, gaining urgency after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Lithuania announced it severed its electricity connection with Russia's power grid on Saturday, marking a strategic step towards closer integration with the European Union, alongside enhancing security. Latvia and Estonia are slated to follow in Lithuania's footsteps, planning to synchronise with the EU's grid soon after.

The decision comes after years of debate, gaining momentum post-2014, following Moscow's annexation of Crimea. The Baltic states have historically relied on Russia for grid stability, but shifting geopolitical tides, accelerated by the 2022 conflict in Ukraine, catalysed this historic shift.

Authorities in Lithuania have also prepared contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply, particularly targeting heavy energy users in case of potential shortages, showcasing a tactical approach to fortifying national energy security amidst this significant transition.

