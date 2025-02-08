Rupee Dynamics: RBI Governor Malhotra's Insights
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra discussed the rupee's value, affected by market forces. The central bank focuses on long-term trends while accounting for inflation influences. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new income tax proposal moving towards legislative approval.
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that market forces are responsible for determining the rupee's value against the US dollar, with the central bank unfazed by daily fluctuations.
Speaking to the media following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with the Reserve Bank board, Malhotra highlighted the central bank's focus on medium to long-term currency valuation.
He noted a 5% rupee depreciation impacts domestic inflation by approximately 30-35 basis points and that the RBI considers current exchange rates in growth and inflation forecasts. Simultaneously, Finance Minister Sitharaman confirmed the Union Cabinet's approval of new income tax proposals, soon to be discussed in the Lok Sabha.
