BJP's Triumphant Return: A Decade-Long Wait Ends

In a dramatic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a sharp jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), describing its loss as the end of a 'decade of destruction.' Dhami attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to fulfilling promises.

Dhami's remarks, made during a media interaction on the Delhi election results, emphasized the people's choice for a 'double-engine government.' His sentiment was echoed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he saluted the tireless efforts of BJP workers and highlighted the public's repudiation of the AAP's governance.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading on 48 seats out of 70, securing 37 and leading on 11, while AAP is ahead on 22. BJP supporters have started celebrating at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, anticipating a significant political comeback after nearly three decades. The election, with a voter turnout of 60.54%, marks a significant moment in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)