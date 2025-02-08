Left Menu

PM Modi Slams AAP Over Corruption Allegations in Celebratory Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for corruption allegations in a speech following BJP's victory in Delhi assembly polls. He promised to probe all corruption links and return national capital to development. BJP leader Parvesh Verma outlined the new government's priorities, including setting up an SIT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a speech at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, celebrating a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, PM Modi assured thorough investigations into corruption allegations surrounding AAP leaders, promising that those found guilty of embezzlement would be made to return the money.

In a pointed critique, PM Modi accused AAP of engaging in daily conspiracies to conceal their scams, particularly targeting former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He vowed that the upcoming assembly session would feature the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, scrutinizing all links to corruption, echoing the sentiments of many Delhi voters hopeful for transparency and accountability.

Amidst celebration, BJP leader Parvesh Verma attributed their victory to the leadership of PM Modi and laid out his vision for Delhi's future. His agenda includes financial aid for women, tackling corruption through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and urban development projects like the Yamuna riverfront. Verma's comments indicate a commitment to addressing the capital's pressing issues, promising a city that its residents can take pride in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

