Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory in Milkipur By-Election Sparks Controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhan Paswan wins the Milkipur Assembly bypoll by a significant margin, defeating Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad. The election followed the vacating of the seat by MLA Awadhesh Prasad. The victory has prompted reactions from political leaders, with accusations of electoral malpractice by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:11 IST
BJP's Resounding Victory in Milkipur By-Election Sparks Controversy
BJP winning candidate from Ayodhya's Milkipur Vidhan Sabha, Chandrabhan Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, Chandrabhan Paswan, expressed gratitude to the residents of Milkipur after achieving a decisive victory in the Assembly bypoll. He defeated Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by 61,710 votes, attributing the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The bypoll was held after the previous MLA, Awadhesh Prasad, vacated the seat upon winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for Faizabad. In a shocking twist, the BJP, who had recently lost Faizabad months after the Ram Temple's consecration, came back with Paswan securing 1,46,397 votes against the SP's 84,687.

Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi hailed the win as a step against 'pariwarwad' politics. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of electoral manipulation, calling it a 'false victory,' and warned of future electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025