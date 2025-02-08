BJP's Resounding Victory in Milkipur By-Election Sparks Controversy
Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhan Paswan wins the Milkipur Assembly bypoll by a significant margin, defeating Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad. The election followed the vacating of the seat by MLA Awadhesh Prasad. The victory has prompted reactions from political leaders, with accusations of electoral malpractice by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, Chandrabhan Paswan, expressed gratitude to the residents of Milkipur after achieving a decisive victory in the Assembly bypoll. He defeated Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by 61,710 votes, attributing the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The bypoll was held after the previous MLA, Awadhesh Prasad, vacated the seat upon winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for Faizabad. In a shocking twist, the BJP, who had recently lost Faizabad months after the Ram Temple's consecration, came back with Paswan securing 1,46,397 votes against the SP's 84,687.
Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi hailed the win as a step against 'pariwarwad' politics. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of electoral manipulation, calling it a 'false victory,' and warned of future electoral challenges.
