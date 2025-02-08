Left Menu

Kumar Vishwas Accuses Kejriwal of Betraying Anti-Corruption Movement

In a scathing critique, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas accused Arvind Kejriwal of betraying the 2011 anti-corruption movement for personal gains. He praised BJP's leadership for their election strategies, while BJP's Delhi victory signals public discontent with Kejriwal's leadership. The election saw BJP leading, with AAP and Congress trailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:08 IST
Kumar Vishwas Accuses Kejriwal of Betraying Anti-Corruption Movement
Poet Kumar Vishwas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas launched a fierce critique against AAP's convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. He accused Kejriwal of derailing the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement for personal political gains, referring to him as "Duryodhan," the infamous antagonist from the Mahabharata.

Vishwas extended his accolades to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their strategic grasp on elections, lauding them for their micro-level management skills. "Thirteen years ago, India saw the possibility of political renaissance, only for it to be sabotaged by a self-absorbed individual," Vishwas contended.

The electoral victory of BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay in Malviya Nagar further emphasized public approval of BJP's leadership. BJP appeared to dominate the Delhi elections, as per ECI's latest data. Meanwhile, AAP's electoral fortunes dwindled, and Congress failed to make an impact for the third consecutive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

