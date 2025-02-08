Madhya Pradesh CM Plans for Grand Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a holy dip at the famed Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Following the ritual, he engaged with saints at a nearby camp by the Sangam, seeking their blessings and extending invitations for the Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.

Describing Prayagraj as a significant pilgrimage site, CM Yadav expressed gratitude for the sacred dip and emphasized the importance of Kumbh Mela, locally known as Simhastha Mela. He announced plans for the 2028 Simhastha, focusing on transforming Ujjain into a religious city like Haridwar, with comprehensive preparations for saints and organizations.

The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to maintain the sanctity of the Kshipra river in Ujjain, ensuring its cleanliness and flow for the holy dips during Simhastha. He reiterated his commitment to preserving the river's dignity to uphold the event's spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)