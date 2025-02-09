Left Menu

Thai Hostages' Emotional Return from Hamas Captivity

Five Thai nationals kidnapped by Hamas militants over a year ago have returned to Thailand, sparking emotional reunions at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who accompanied the returnees, expressed relief and gratitude for their safe arrival from captivity in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:45 IST
Thai Hostages' Emotional Return from Hamas Captivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Five Thai nationals, previously held captive by Hamas for over a year, have finally returned to Thailand, leading to emotional scenes at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday. Dressed warmly in winter jackets, the returnees were eagerly embraced by their relieved families.

Pongsak Thaenna, one of the nationals, expressed heartfelt appreciation, stating, "We are all deeply touched to come back to our birthplace... to be standing here." Hamas militants abducted at least 240 individuals, including Israelis and other foreign nationals, during a violent incursion at the Israeli border in October 2023. The attack resulted in the death of 41 Thais and the kidnapping of 30 Thai laborers.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who facilitated the hostages' journey back from Israel, shared his emotions over their return. "This is emotional... to come back to the embrace of their families," he remarked. The attack led to the repatriation of nearly 9,000 Thais who were part of a substantial workforce in Israel's agriculture sector. Efforts continue to free a remaining Thai captive and recover the bodies of two deceased individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

