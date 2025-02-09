Baltic States Break Free: A New Era of Energy Independence

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially switched from Russia's electricity grid to the European Union's system. This transition, celebrated in a ceremony featuring European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is hailed as a symbol of newfound freedom for the region.

The complex detachment from the Soviet-era grid intensified after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This strategic move aims to enhance the Baltic nations' integration with the European Union and bolster regional energy security.

The Baltic Sea region remains on high alert following suspicions of sabotage to infrastructure, further emphasizing the significance of this grid switch. Analysts caution that additional damage to power links could lead to soaring electricity prices.

