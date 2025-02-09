Silent Rally Demands Justice for RG Kar Medical Tragedy

On Sunday, doctors and individuals from diverse backgrounds assembled in a silent rally to commemorate the first birthday of a deceased medical professional from RG Kar hospital, calling for justice in her case.

The rally began at College Square near Calcutta University and was halted at the entrance of the state-run hospital by security forces. A significant police presence ensured order, with CISF personnel stationed within the hospital premises, following the Supreme Court's directives. The event marked six months since the medic's tragic rape and murder in August 2023, an incident that had provoked national outrage.

The victim's family, dissatisfied with the CBI's investigation, reiterated their demand for the arrest of any other parties involved. In a solemn tribute, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front organized a health camp under the 'Abhaya Clinic' moniker, reflecting the late medic's passion for serving others. The event served as a poignant reminder of ongoing quests for justice and healing.

