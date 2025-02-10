Trump Escalates Trade Tensions with New Tariffs

In a significant shift in trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce a new set of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, adding to existing duties. Announced on Air Force One en route to the NFL Super Bowl, details are expected Monday.

Trump also revealed plans for reciprocal tariffs to match those levied by other countries. 'If they charge us, we charge them,' Trump stated. This move impacts key importers like Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Uncertainty surrounds existing duty-free agreements as Trump revisits tariffs previously enacted in his first term. Meanwhile, discussions continue on Canada's and Mexico's roles in U.S. border security.

