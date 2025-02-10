Left Menu

Trump Escalates Trade Tensions with New Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating his trade policy stance. Alongside these tariffs, reciprocal taxes matching those of each trading country will be introduced. The policy impacts major steel sources like Canada and could affect existing trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 06:55 IST
Trump

In a significant shift in trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce a new set of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, adding to existing duties. Announced on Air Force One en route to the NFL Super Bowl, details are expected Monday.

Trump also revealed plans for reciprocal tariffs to match those levied by other countries. 'If they charge us, we charge them,' Trump stated. This move impacts key importers like Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Uncertainty surrounds existing duty-free agreements as Trump revisits tariffs previously enacted in his first term. Meanwhile, discussions continue on Canada's and Mexico's roles in U.S. border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

