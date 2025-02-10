Battle of the Chips: Taiwan's Struggle in China's Legacy Chip Market

In 2015, Taiwan's Powerchip Technology struck a deal with Hefei in Eastern China to establish a new chip foundry, aiming to tap into the burgeoning Chinese market. But fast forward nine years, Nexchip, the offspring of that collaboration, has transformed into a formidable competitor in the legacy chip sector.

Chinese foundries like Nexchip, supported by Beijing's push for localization, are rapidly acquiring market share in mature node chips, challenging the dominance of Taiwanese giants like Powerchip. Their aggressive pricing strategies, coupled with rapid expansion plans, sound alarms in Taiwan and prompted U.S. President Biden to launch an investigation.

The rivalry in the semiconductor sector escalates amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Taiwanese firms, like UMC, are compelled to innovate, focusing on specialized processes while navigating the challenges posed by cheap Chinese competitors emboldened by substantial government backing.

