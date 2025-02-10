Left Menu

Battle of the Chips: Taiwan's Struggle in China's Legacy Chip Market

Taiwan's Powerchip Technology grapples with competitive pressures in China's legacy chip market, driven by aggressive Chinese foundries like Nexchip. As Chinese firms gain market share, Taiwanese foundries are forced to innovate or retreat. Trade tensions and U.S. tariffs complicate the scenario, shifting orders outside China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:24 IST
Battle of the Chips: Taiwan's Struggle in China's Legacy Chip Market

In 2015, Taiwan's Powerchip Technology struck a deal with Hefei in Eastern China to establish a new chip foundry, aiming to tap into the burgeoning Chinese market. But fast forward nine years, Nexchip, the offspring of that collaboration, has transformed into a formidable competitor in the legacy chip sector.

Chinese foundries like Nexchip, supported by Beijing's push for localization, are rapidly acquiring market share in mature node chips, challenging the dominance of Taiwanese giants like Powerchip. Their aggressive pricing strategies, coupled with rapid expansion plans, sound alarms in Taiwan and prompted U.S. President Biden to launch an investigation.

The rivalry in the semiconductor sector escalates amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Taiwanese firms, like UMC, are compelled to innovate, focusing on specialized processes while navigating the challenges posed by cheap Chinese competitors emboldened by substantial government backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025