Fire Erupts at Madina and Abbas Towers in Hyderabad: No Casualties Reported

In the early hours of Monday, a fire erupted at one of the shops within Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers located at Madina in Hyderabad, Telangana. Officials have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported from the incident.

According to Hyderabad Control Room officials, the blaze ignited around 2:00 am. Upon receiving the emergency alert, the fire department swiftly dispatched a team alongside eight fire tenders to the location to commence extinguishing efforts. "We responded to a fire call at around 2:00 am reporting a blaze at Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers, a cloth shop. We are currently battling to contain the fire with eight vehicles," stated the officials.

The fire department noted, "Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far," and added that the fire's origin still remains unclear. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the outbreak. Additional details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)