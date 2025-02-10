Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Global Trade Uproar

Since his return to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has reintroduced and threatened a series of tariffs targeting a range of goods, sectors, and countries. The policy aims to pressure trade partners, risking a global trade war. Tariffs have been proposed on imports from key partners and various products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:34 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Global Trade Uproar
Trump

In a flurry of trade maneuvers, President Donald Trump has reintroduced tariffs that could have far-reaching economic impacts. Since January, Trump's approach has been marked by unpredictability, with proposed levies ranging from modest to over 200%, creating unease among international business communities.

Key trade partners including Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU have been targets of these tariffs, with Trump citing issues from migration to trade imbalances. Mexico and Canada narrowly avoided new levies, although Trump warns that negotiations are ongoing and more tariffs could still be enforced.

Specific industries are also under scrutiny. Trump has already announced tariffs on steel and aluminum and is considering similar actions on semiconductors and automobiles. Economists warn of inflationary risks, and the potential for retaliatory tariffs from trade partners looms large, threatening a global trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automated IT security response: A step towards more resilient digital infrastructure

AI chatbot security leaps forward as new system thwarts universal jailbreaks

AI needs a new recipe: Study calls for sustainable and collaborative development

Fully autonomous AI poses severe risks; experts warn against development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025