Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Global Trade Uproar
Since his return to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has reintroduced and threatened a series of tariffs targeting a range of goods, sectors, and countries. The policy aims to pressure trade partners, risking a global trade war. Tariffs have been proposed on imports from key partners and various products.
In a flurry of trade maneuvers, President Donald Trump has reintroduced tariffs that could have far-reaching economic impacts. Since January, Trump's approach has been marked by unpredictability, with proposed levies ranging from modest to over 200%, creating unease among international business communities.
Key trade partners including Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU have been targets of these tariffs, with Trump citing issues from migration to trade imbalances. Mexico and Canada narrowly avoided new levies, although Trump warns that negotiations are ongoing and more tariffs could still be enforced.
Specific industries are also under scrutiny. Trump has already announced tariffs on steel and aluminum and is considering similar actions on semiconductors and automobiles. Economists warn of inflationary risks, and the potential for retaliatory tariffs from trade partners looms large, threatening a global trade conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- U.S. imports
- trade war
- economy
- tax revenues
- inflation
- Mexico
- Canada
- China
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Ambitious Vision: Empowering Women, Energizing Economy, & Enriching Culture
Meghalaya Aims for USD 10 Billion Economy by 2028
Trump's Economic Gambit: Can Energy Policies Curb Inflation?
IDB and Partners Commit to Harnessing Silver Economy for Development in LAC
Budget 2025: A Blueprint for Revitalizing India's Economy