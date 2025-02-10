In a significant development, the Ukrainian military has reported the interception of 61 out of 83 drones dispatched by Russia in an overnight assault. This marks a noteworthy milestone in Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Military officials stated that out of the total drone count, 22 aircraft failed to hit their intended targets. This outcome is attributed to the likely use of electronic warfare, which disrupted the drones' navigation systems.

This advancement underscores the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, where technological prowess plays an increasingly critical role in national defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)