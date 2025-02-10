Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Defense: A New Milestone

In a recent defensive effort, the Ukrainian military announced that it successfully intercepted 61 of 83 drones deployed by Russia overnight. Additionally, 22 drones failed to reach their targets, possibly due to electronic warfare tactics. This emphasizes Ukraine's growing defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:41 IST
Ukraine's Drone Defense: A New Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, the Ukrainian military has reported the interception of 61 out of 83 drones dispatched by Russia in an overnight assault. This marks a noteworthy milestone in Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Military officials stated that out of the total drone count, 22 aircraft failed to hit their intended targets. This outcome is attributed to the likely use of electronic warfare, which disrupted the drones' navigation systems.

This advancement underscores the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, where technological prowess plays an increasingly critical role in national defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025