Madhya Pradesh Aims to Become Global Textile Hub with GIS 2025

In anticipation of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state has significant potential in the textile and apparel sector. The summit, scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal, is expected to showcase the state's investment opportunities, drawing attention to its favorable business climate.

Madhya Pradesh's robust growth in textiles is attributed to its rich agricultural heritage and skilled traditional weaving communities. The state is emerging as a major textile hub in India, thanks to government initiatives and investor-friendly policies. A comprehensive value chain, from raw material production to global exports, distinguishes its textile industry.

The state excels in cotton and silk production and is rapidly growing in synthetic fibre manufacturing. Key developments include a new textile park in Dhar district aimed at enhancing global competitiveness. Traditional crafts also form a vital part of Madhya Pradesh's identity, with efforts underway to gain global recognition.

Significant investments, supported by government incentives like GST exemptions and customized packages, position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in textile production. The GIS 2025 will further boost industrial transformation, inviting global investors to explore and capitalize on the state's potential as a future textile hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)