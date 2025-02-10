Left Menu

Britain Secures Deal with Drax to Cut Costs and Boost Sustainability

Britain has finalized a new agreement with Drax to reduce subsidies for the power producer from 2027-2031. The deal mandates Drax to use 100% sustainable woody biomass, aiming for consumer savings and reduced reliance on gas. This move is part of Britain's broader strategy to decarbonise its power sector by 2030.

In a significant move to bolster energy sustainability and reduce costs, Britain has announced a new agreement with power producer Drax. This deal will cut subsidies by half from 2027 to 2031, a change expected to save consumers money.

Under this new accord, Drax, known as Britain's largest renewable power generator, is required to transition to using 100% sustainable woody biomass, departing from the previous 70% requirement. The government emphasizes that such a shift aligns with its decarbonisation goals while ensuring energy security.

Details indicate that the deal saves 170 million pounds annually compared to gas alternatives, fitting within Britain's broader vision of a decarbonised power sector by 2030, which integrates not just biomass but also wind, solar, and energy storage solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

