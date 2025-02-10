Left Menu

Manipur Turmoil: N Biren Singh's Resignation Sparks Political Debate

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh's resignation has prompted criticism from opposition leaders who argue he should have stepped down earlier amid ongoing violence in the state. Calls for accountability persist as Congress and CPI leaders demand explanations and justice for affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:13 IST
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar , TMC MP Saugata Roy, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala. (L to R)(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders have intensified their criticism of former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh following his resignation amid ongoing violence in the region. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar condemned Singh's prolonged tenure, accusing him of causing damage to both the state and its people. Kumar pointed out that the resignation came only after sustained opposition calls for Singh's removal began two years ago.

Kumar further scrutinized the ruling BJP's decision to keep Singh in power despite persistent demands for his ouster. He questioned the timing and rationale behind Singh's resignation, insisting that the BJP should clarify their motives. 'After doing much damage, it is of no use. The BJP must explain why they are now compelling him to resign,' Kumar asserted.

Simultaneously, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala linked Singh's resignation to upcoming privilege motions against the government and ministers in the Manipur assembly. Chamala emphasized the need for justice for the people of Manipur and expressed skepticism that the resignation alone would resolve the situation. TMC MP Saugata Roy echoed these sentiments, lamenting that an earlier resignation could have prevented significant losses in the state.

On Sunday, N Biren Singh officially resigned, submitting his letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. His departure comes nearly two years after ethnic violence began following an ATSUM rally over the Meitei community's potential inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list—a decision prompted by a Manipur High Court order. Singh's resignation followed a critical meeting in Delhi attended by BJP officials, including the party's Northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, and at least 19 MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

