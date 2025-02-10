HAL's HJT-36 Jet Trainer Rebranded as 'Yashas' with Enhanced Capabilities

In a significant move, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has rebranded its flagship jet training aircraft from HJT-36 to 'Yashas'. This decision follows extensive modifications aimed at enhancing the aircraft's departure characteristics and spin resistance capabilities throughout its operational envelope.

The unveiling of the new name was conducted by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (DP), at the Aero India 2025 event, in front of an audience that included Dr D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, and senior officers. The modifications reflect large-scale changes to the base intermediate training platform, which have substantially upgraded its capabilities.

The Yashas is now equipped with cutting-edge avionics and a state-of-the-art cockpit, designed to boost both training effectiveness and operational efficiency. The aircraft is tailored for Stage II pilot training, counter-insurgency operations, and has a reliable FADEC-controlled AL55I Jet engine delivering superior thrust management. With features like an enhanced glass cockpit with MFDs and HUD, the Yashas stands ready to meet modern military aviation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)