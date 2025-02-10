European Stocks Edge Up Amid Tariff Tensions and Oil Gains

European shares climbed modestly at the start of the week, buoyed by advances in the energy and real estate sectors. Market participants kept a keen eye on potential trade disruptions precipitated by U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.2% rise, bolstered by the oil and gas sector, which advanced 0.8% following a substantial 6.4% uplift in BP shares. This surge followed news that Elliott Investment Management had acquired a stake in BP, translating into gains for the FTSE 100 index.

Focus also shifted towards Germany as Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured prompt European retaliatory measures if the U.S. imposed tariffs, while the ECB indicated several interest rate cuts might precede reaching a neutral growth level. In contrast, basic resources dipped following Trump's tariff declaration.

