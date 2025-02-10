Left Menu

Pioneering Heart: Madhya Pradesh's First Heart Transplant Marks Milestone at AIIMS Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded AIIMS Bhopal for achieving the state's first successful heart transplant. CM Yadav met patient Dinesh Malviya, extended congratulations to the medical team, and highlighted the importance of organ donation, pledging state honors for donors and priority for health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:35 IST
Pioneering Heart: Madhya Pradesh's First Heart Transplant Marks Milestone at AIIMS Bhopal
MP CM Mohan Yadav meeting with the patient (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited AIIMS Bhopal on Monday, marking a milestone for the state's healthcare sector with the first successful heart transplant. The Chief Minister met with patient Dinesh Malviya to congratulate him on his recovery and extend appreciation to the team of doctors for their commendable achievement.

Addressing the media, CM Yadav underscored the critical role of organ donation, stating, "The AIIMS Bhopal doctors have showcased exemplary work. This success story should inspire more to consider organ donation." Yadav affirmed that the state is prioritizing healthcare, with initiatives like offering Air Ambulance services to improve patient outcomes.

Emphasizing further the government's commitment to promoting organ donation, Yadav announced plans to honor donor families with state honors. The ceremonial recognition aims to encourage more citizens to partake in organ and body donation, fulfilling critical demands in medical and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025