Currency Tug-of-War: Global Trade Tensions Impact Euro, Loonie, and Aussie

Global currencies like the Euro, Canadian dollar, and Australian dollar face downward pressure due to new U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump. The threat of a global trade war and China's retaliatory duties have investors worried. All eyes are on global economic indicators, particularly U.S. inflation data.

Updated: 10-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:09 IST
Amid escalating trade war tensions, the euro, Canadian peso ('loonie'), and Australian dollar ('Aussie') faced significant pressure as U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs. European trading saw some minor recovery in these currencies, as traders walked back earlier losses.

The proposed tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum imports have added to global trade jitters, with China's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods expected to take effect. The Canadian dollar, a noteworthy global faller, depreciated as the U.S. remains a major market for Canadian steel and aluminum exports.

Beyond Trump's tariff announcements, investor focus will shift to U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional appearance. Both events could influence the global economic landscape, particularly if tariffs prove inflationary and affect interest rate policies.

