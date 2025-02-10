Karnataka HC Stays ED Summons in MUDA Scam Case Involving CM's Wife and Minister

The Karnataka High Court postponed a hearing to February 20, scrutinizing summonses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued to BM Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh about the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Interim relief has been granted to both, sparing them from immediate ED appearances.

The decision came from a bench led by Justice Nagaprasanna, suspending the ED summons until February 10. Previously, the High Court declined to move the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Lokayukta police. Following this, BJP leader BY Vijayendra pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not been acquitted by the court.

Allegations suggest Siddaramaiah wielded political power to award his wife compensation in the form of 14 sites, valued at around Rs 56 crore, for land acquired by MUDA. Siddaramaiah's legal expert, AS Ponnanna, considers these claims politically driven. A bid for a CBI probe by activist Snehamayi Krishna was rejected due to the Lokayukta's satisfactorily unbiased investigation.

