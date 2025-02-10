Trump's New Tariffs Stir Global Trade Waters

Donald Trump is set to implement new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., marking a significant increase in his trade policy overhaul. This decision could escalate global trade tensions as the European Union signals potential retaliatory measures.

While U.S. metal producers see a boost in shares, European and Asian steelmakers face declines. Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, highlighted further reciprocal tariffs in response to foreign duties on U.S. goods. The tariffs primarily impact imports from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Despite some countries previously receiving exemptions, Trump's actions are likely to raise material costs within the U.S. economy. Industry responses vary, with mixed reactions globally, and concerns grow about the overall economic impact. Trump promises additional announcements to address what he views as unbalanced trade practices.

