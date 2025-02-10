EU Aims for Simpler Farming Subsidy Rules Amid Protests

The European Union is preparing to ease rules governing its substantial farming subsidy programme, draft plans viewed by Reuters have revealed. This initiative comes as Brussels hastens efforts to reduce regulatory pressures on local businesses.

The potential changes involve the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), forming a third of its 2021-27 budget, with approximately 387 billion euros allocated to farmers and rural development. According to a draft calendar from the European Commission, seen by Reuters, a CAP 'simplification package' is scheduled for proposal in the year's second quarter.

The measures aim to tackle sources of complexity and excess administration for national bodies and farmers, according to a secondary draft document. These drafts may undergo changes before their planned announcement on Tuesday.

This initiative follows significant demonstrations by European farmers last year against the EU's regulatory framework, leading to softened green conditions linked to subsidies. The upcoming simplification plans are part of an EU initiative to streamline rules promptly, enhancing local industry competitiveness in response to former U.S. President Donald Trump's regulatory rollback promises.

Danish Minister Jeppe Bruus, overseeing Denmark's 'Green Tripartite' climate alignment deal for agriculture, expressed support for CAP reforms that reduce bureaucracy while promoting green initiatives. Despite supporting deregulation, Bruus emphasized maintaining a focus on climate change.

The European Commission faced backlash from environmentalists for its prompt reduction of subsidies' green requirements following last year's protests. Consequently, the EU's ombudsman initiated an inquiry in September after NGOs claimed Brussels had violated EU law by not conducting a climate assessment before implementing changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)