CISF Goes Green: Solar Power Transformation Across 16 Campuses

In a significant step towards renewable energy adoption, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced an agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. (NVVN) on Monday. The deal aims to install solar power plants at 16 CISF campuses across 11 states, aligning with India's green energy vision.

The installation project, which will add 3,281 KW of solar power capacity, is part of the government's clean energy initiative. With completion targeted by October, the CISF's existing solar projects will expand, resulting in a total installed capacity of 5,271 KW across its establishments.

Designed to decrease reliance on fossil fuels, this solar initiative promises lower electricity costs for CISF, enhancing both economic efficiency and environmental impact. A spokesperson emphasized the project's role in minimizing carbon footprints and fostering sustainable energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)