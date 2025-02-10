Left Menu

CISF Goes Green: Solar Power Transformation Across 16 Campuses

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has partnered with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. to install rooftop solar power plants at 16 campuses in 11 states. The initiative supports India's clean energy goals by increasing CISF's solar capacity, reducing fossil fuel reliance, and cutting electricity costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:20 IST
CISF Goes Green: Solar Power Transformation Across 16 Campuses
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards renewable energy adoption, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced an agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. (NVVN) on Monday. The deal aims to install solar power plants at 16 CISF campuses across 11 states, aligning with India's green energy vision.

The installation project, which will add 3,281 KW of solar power capacity, is part of the government's clean energy initiative. With completion targeted by October, the CISF's existing solar projects will expand, resulting in a total installed capacity of 5,271 KW across its establishments.

Designed to decrease reliance on fossil fuels, this solar initiative promises lower electricity costs for CISF, enhancing both economic efficiency and environmental impact. A spokesperson emphasized the project's role in minimizing carbon footprints and fostering sustainable energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025