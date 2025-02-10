Left Menu

Surprise Global Sales Surge: McDonald's Rides Middle East Demand Wave

McDonald's reported a surprise increase in global comparable sales in Q4, driven by strong performance in the Middle East, Japan, and China. Despite U.S. setbacks due to an E.coli outbreak, shares rose 3%. The success was partly due to offering value meals amid shifting consumer preferences and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:25 IST
McDonald's saw its global comparable sales unexpectedly rise in the fourth quarter, fueled by strong demand in the Middle East, Japan, and China. This sales boost came despite a significant decline in U.S. sales following an E.coli outbreak and cautious consumer spending.

Amid easing informal boycotts over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the region provided a crucial boost, compensating for McDonald's biggest U.S. sales drop of 1.4% since the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in the Middle East mirrored positive sales at rival Yum Brands' KFC.

Value-priced meals helped drive traffic, especially from lower-income consumers, though profitability remains a concern. McDonald's extended its initiatives like the $5 meal deal and introduced the Chicken Big Mac to sustain momentum. A 0.4% rise in global same-store sales beat decline expectations, supported by local partnerships in key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

