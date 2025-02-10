Crisis and Contingency: Transdniestria's Gas Supply Challenge

The separatist Transdniestria region in Moldova will soon receive natural gas through Hungary, thanks to a Russian-financed loan, according to local authorities. Residents faced significant power outages when Russian gas shipments ceased on January 1.

Using Russian credit, Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky announced the gas deal on Telegram, though details were scarce. Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean assured his government wouldn't halt the flow of gas to the region under the new agreement with Hungary's MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG.

The lack of transparency and sustainability in gas supply continues to loom over the region, with temporary arrangements in place. Moldova briefly supplied gas using EU funds, but the broader geopolitical tensions remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)