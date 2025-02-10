Crisis and Contingency: Transdniestria's Gas Supply Challenge
The pro-Russian region of Transdniestria in Moldova is set to receive natural gas via Hungary, supported by a Russian loan. Gas flows to the region were halted, causing widespread power cuts. Moldova's Prime Minister promises not to block the new arrangement, but issues of sustainability remain.
The separatist Transdniestria region in Moldova will soon receive natural gas through Hungary, thanks to a Russian-financed loan, according to local authorities. Residents faced significant power outages when Russian gas shipments ceased on January 1.
Using Russian credit, Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky announced the gas deal on Telegram, though details were scarce. Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean assured his government wouldn't halt the flow of gas to the region under the new agreement with Hungary's MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG.
The lack of transparency and sustainability in gas supply continues to loom over the region, with temporary arrangements in place. Moldova briefly supplied gas using EU funds, but the broader geopolitical tensions remain unresolved.
