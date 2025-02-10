Left Menu

Crisis and Contingency: Transdniestria's Gas Supply Challenge

The pro-Russian region of Transdniestria in Moldova is set to receive natural gas via Hungary, supported by a Russian loan. Gas flows to the region were halted, causing widespread power cuts. Moldova's Prime Minister promises not to block the new arrangement, but issues of sustainability remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:39 IST
Crisis and Contingency: Transdniestria's Gas Supply Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The separatist Transdniestria region in Moldova will soon receive natural gas through Hungary, thanks to a Russian-financed loan, according to local authorities. Residents faced significant power outages when Russian gas shipments ceased on January 1.

Using Russian credit, Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky announced the gas deal on Telegram, though details were scarce. Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean assured his government wouldn't halt the flow of gas to the region under the new agreement with Hungary's MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG.

The lack of transparency and sustainability in gas supply continues to loom over the region, with temporary arrangements in place. Moldova briefly supplied gas using EU funds, but the broader geopolitical tensions remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025