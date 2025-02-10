Namami Gange Pavilion Steals the Show at Mahakumbh 2025

The Namami Gange pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 has rapidly become a focal point, drawing in thousands of visitors and pilgrims eager to explore its vibrant exhibits. Managed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the exhibition effectively raises awareness about the vital importance of river conservation and cleanliness, while offering an engaging visitor experience.

Upon approaching the pavilion, visitors are greeted by an impressive map of India, uniquely constructed from industrial waste. Highlighted by special lighting, the Ganga River flows through the map, symbolizing its purity and continuity. The entrance features an inscription stating 'Water is Life,' reinforcing the theme of water conservation. Inside, an interactive Biodiversity Tunnel delivers an immersive journey through the ecosystem of the Ganga's riverbanks, enhanced by advanced audiovisual presentations.

A monumental statue of Lord Shiva, depicting the river Ganga flowing from his locks, stands as the centerpiece, illuminated with vibrant lights. This installation, surrounded by representations of Himalayan flora, draws significant attention. Visitors like Viraj Trivedi expressed their elation, noting the compelling displays and the chance to see the revered statue of Lord Shiva, a significant figure in Hinduism.

