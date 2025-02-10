Rajnath Singh: Strengthening Defence Manufacturing Vital for India's Growth
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the crucial role of bolstering domestic defence manufacturing in driving India's economic growth and achieving developed country status by 2047. Speaking at Aero India 2025, Singh highlighted the government's transformative steps and the continuous involvement in the defence industrial system.
On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the significance of reinforcing domestic defence manufacturing as a pivotal growth driver for India's economy, aiming for developed country status by 2047. He made these remarks during the CEO's roundtable at Aero India 2025.
Singh affirmed that the government is accelerating efforts to position India as the world's third-largest economy, highlighting numerous transformative initiatives to integrate the defence industry into the national economic framework. The Defence Minister noted the government's persistent involvement at all levels of the defence industrial system, given its unique nature where products are both procured and utilized by the government.
Earlier, Singh inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India, labeling it a 'Mahakumbh of courage and armaments.' He contrasted it with Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, emphasizing Aero India's focus on external empowerment and showcasing India's military strength, crucial for ensuring peace through robust security.
