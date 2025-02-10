AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Under Fire for Allegedly Aiding Fleeing Suspect

The Delhi Police plans to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Amanatullah Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, and others, accusing them of assisting a suspect involved in an attempted murder case evade arrest. Earlier today, a police team visited Khan's residence concerning these allegations.

Firoz, an aide of MLA Khan, reported that the police requested entry to the residence, but left without providing details about the investigation. He stated, "We are unsure of the situation. We facilitate police access, but there's nothing suspicious inside. They have left without disclosure," he told ANI.

Law enforcement officials stated that a crime branch team went to Jamia Nagar to arrest the accused in a 2018 attempted murder case, Shavez Khan, only to discover he had escaped. Efforts are underway to locate Amanatullah Khan and question him about the suspect's flight from custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Southeast Delhi, Ravi Kumar Singh, emphasized that Shavez Khan remains elusive. "Crime Branch came to capture proclaimed offender Shavez Khan. As they questioned him, Amanatullah Khan and his supporters intervened, facilitating his escape. We are pursuing legal actions and trying to contact Amanatullah," Singh informed ANI.

A Delhi police officer confirmed that an FIR was lodged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The investigation continues.

Amanatullah Khan recently won the Okhla constituency as an AAP representative with a significant margin. He attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory to strategic opposition tactics by Congress and AIMIM, asserting they aimed solely to defeat AAP rather than win.

(With inputs from agencies.)