DRDO Showcases Cutting-Edge Tech at Aero India

DRDO reveals nearly 350 advanced technologies at Aero India event, highlighting a roadmap for defense advancements. Director General BK Das emphasizes the development of next-gen systems and ongoing high-tech engine innovation. European interest in Pinaka rocket launcher also noted as a significant discussion point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:16 IST
DRDO Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) BK Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled approximately 350 cutting-edge technologies at the Aero India event, underscoring a pivotal step in the defense technology roadmap. These advances, many of which have reached full or near maturation, are primed to be integrated into comprehensive systems, according to DRDO Director General BK Das.

DRDO laboratories are tasked with identifying technology sets to spearhead next-generation system development, Das stated, highlighting the organization's commitment to maintaining technological superiority. This includes a drive towards novel high-tech engine manufacturing, building on existing technologies like the STFE engine derived from the Kaveri engine, noted by Das.

Furthermore, significant international interest, particularly from European countries, has been observed in the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL), as reported by DRDO's Prateek Kishore. Concurrently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized domestic defense manufacturing as a future economic pillar, aiming to elevate India from a developing to a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

