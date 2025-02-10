India Joins Global Dialogue on Social Development at CSoCD 63rd Session

India is set to participate in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD), from February 10 to February 14. Leading the delegation is Savitri Thakur, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, as India seeks to engage in global discussions on crucial social issues.

Highlighting India's commitment, Minister Thakur will present India's perspective at the Ministerial Forum's Priority Theme, 'Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion,' on Tuesday. The Indian team will also address policies aimed at bolstering social resilience in the face of increasingly frequent and complex crises.

Emphasizing its focus on universal, rights-based protection systems, India will share its initiatives to enhance social resilience. This session aims to deepen worldwide collaboration to address social vulnerabilities and foster resilience, with India looking to contribute its expertise while also drawing insights from global peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)