European Markets Surge Amidst Tariff Threats and Energy Stock Gains

The European STOXX 600 index reached an unprecedented level on Monday, predominantly influenced by energy sector gains. At the same time, the global markets remained cautious due to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning about imposing new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Energy stocks led the surge, with the oil and gas index rising 1.5%. Notably, British Petroleum (BP) experienced a historic one-day gain of 7.3%, attributed to Elliott Investment Management acquiring a stake in the company, prompting speculation of strategic shifts at BP.

While European steelmakers like ArcelorMittal and Voestalpine dipped slightly, the broader market uncertainty due to Trump's tariff announcements remained a focal point. Experts predict short-term market fluctuations, as Europe's economy braces for potential trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)