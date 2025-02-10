Omar Abdullah's Doubts on INDIA Bloc Unity Amidst Political Shifts

In the wake of a resounding victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced skepticism over the cohesion of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, of which his party is a member. Abdullah has deferred detailed comments on the alliance's unity until a formal meeting of the parties concerned is convened.

The electoral upset, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered significant losses after a decade of governing the capital, has ignited tensions between INDIA bloc members. Abdullah criticized the internal discord between the Congress and AAP, sharing a meme on social media to highlight their conflicting dynamics.

Besides election discussions, Omar Abdullah's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah focused on critical issues such as Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, its security situation, and the upcoming budget session. Following AAP's electoral defeat, key party member Atishi resigned as Delhi's Chief Minister, although she retained her position as an assembly member representing Kalkaji.

