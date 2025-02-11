Left Menu

Maharashtra's Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge: Authorities Intensify Surveillance

Maharashtra reports 192 suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, with 167 confirmed. Seven deaths occurred, with one confirmed as due to GBS. Regions like Pune and PCMC show significant numbers, prompting tightened surveillance and action against water contamination at supply plants. Health officials coordinate efforts to manage and mitigate the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Health Department has reported a troubling rise in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, totaling 192 suspected incidents, of which 167 have been confirmed. Tragically, seven fatalities have been recorded, with one confirmed as GBS-related, while the other six remain under suspicion.

The spread of cases extends across various regions, notably 39 from Pune Municipal Corporation, 91 from newly merged villages into the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 25 from Pune Rural, and 8 from other districts. As the situation escalates, 48 patients are currently in Intensive Care Units, and 21 are reliant on ventilators. Encouragingly, 91 individuals have recovered and been discharged.

In response, state health authorities have ramped up surveillance efforts in affected locations. Action was taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation on February 6 against 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and nearby areas identified as the outbreak's epicenter. These interventions followed findings that water samples were contaminated and some plants lacked proper operational permissions. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting led by the Union Health Minister with state officials discussed comprehensive public health strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

