Market Volatility Amid Trade Tensions: Gold Peaks, Stocks Stumble

Gold soared to a historic high on Tuesday, while the dollar remained firm and stock markets experienced a dip. Investors are on edge due to potential shifts in U.S. trade policy, as they await insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and tariffs.

Oil prices experienced a rebound with Brent crude futures exceeding $76 per barrel, and U.S. stock futures fell by 0.2%, partly due to President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, affecting global markets. However, there may be room for negotiation, as indicators of exemptions, especially for Australia, emerge.

Hong Kong's market was influenced by electric vehicle stocks, with BYD shares reaching a record high. Meanwhile, gold's rise highlights central banks' need for diversification and a safe-haven appeal amidst economic uncertainties. These factors exemplify the ongoing volatility in global financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)