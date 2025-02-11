Market Volatility Amid Trade Tensions: Gold Peaks, Stocks Stumble
Gold reached a record peak as investors anticipated changes in U.S. trade policy and awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Stock markets were subdued, oil prices rose, and U.S. tariffs affected foreign markets. Notably, electric vehicle stocks in Hong Kong surged, contributing to market volatility.
Gold soared to a historic high on Tuesday, while the dollar remained firm and stock markets experienced a dip. Investors are on edge due to potential shifts in U.S. trade policy, as they await insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and tariffs.
Oil prices experienced a rebound with Brent crude futures exceeding $76 per barrel, and U.S. stock futures fell by 0.2%, partly due to President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, affecting global markets. However, there may be room for negotiation, as indicators of exemptions, especially for Australia, emerge.
Hong Kong's market was influenced by electric vehicle stocks, with BYD shares reaching a record high. Meanwhile, gold's rise highlights central banks' need for diversification and a safe-haven appeal amidst economic uncertainties. These factors exemplify the ongoing volatility in global financial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Domestic Demand Steadies U.S. Economy Amid Growth Slowdown
Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged as it awaits the impact of Trump's policies, reports AP.
Federal Reserve's Cautious Stance Amid Inflation Concerns
U.S. Economy Shows Resilience Amid Challenges
U.S. Economy Faces Slower Growth Despite Strong Domestic Demand