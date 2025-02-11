Left Menu

Market Volatility Amid Trade Tensions: Gold Peaks, Stocks Stumble

Gold reached a record peak as investors anticipated changes in U.S. trade policy and awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Stock markets were subdued, oil prices rose, and U.S. tariffs affected foreign markets. Notably, electric vehicle stocks in Hong Kong surged, contributing to market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:57 IST
Market Volatility Amid Trade Tensions: Gold Peaks, Stocks Stumble
Representative Image Image Credit:

Gold soared to a historic high on Tuesday, while the dollar remained firm and stock markets experienced a dip. Investors are on edge due to potential shifts in U.S. trade policy, as they await insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and tariffs.

Oil prices experienced a rebound with Brent crude futures exceeding $76 per barrel, and U.S. stock futures fell by 0.2%, partly due to President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, affecting global markets. However, there may be room for negotiation, as indicators of exemptions, especially for Australia, emerge.

Hong Kong's market was influenced by electric vehicle stocks, with BYD shares reaching a record high. Meanwhile, gold's rise highlights central banks' need for diversification and a safe-haven appeal amidst economic uncertainties. These factors exemplify the ongoing volatility in global financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025