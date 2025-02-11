AAP Eyes Grassroots Expansion in Punjab with Delhi Model

In a strategic meeting between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab MLAs, discussions focused on implementing the 'Delhi Model' at the grassroots level in Punjab, according to state President Aman Arora. He emphasized the importance of these talks for replicating Delhi's successes in Punjab.

Aman Arora highlighted the routine nature of these meetings, stating they occur every six to eight months. He noted the contributions of Punjab leaders during Delhi's elections and mentioned that Kejriwal expressed gratitude for their efforts.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer suggested that Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa might switch allegiance to BJP if denied a Chief Ministerial candidacy. Despite recent challenges for AAP, including a significant drop in Delhi assembly seats, party leaders remain focused on accelerating development in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)