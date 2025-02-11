Thailand Initiates US Trade Policy Impact Study Amid Surplus Concerns

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commissioned a comprehensive study on the potential impact of current U.S. trade policies on Thailand's exports, as the nation grapples with concerns over its $35.4 billion trade surplus with Washington. This move captures the underlying tension surrounding Thailand's crucial U.S. export market, which accounted for 18.3% of total shipments last year, valued at $54.96 billion.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub highlighted the potential risks associated with U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration, which could adversely impact Thai exports, especially agriculture and electronics. A dedicated working group was formed in January to evaluate and strategize Thailand's trade negotiations with the U.S., with the aim of formulating beneficial trade policies in an increasingly complex global trade environment.

In parallel efforts to mitigate trade imbalance, Thailand's investment board plans to attract substantial foreign capital into semiconductors and electronics amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Simultaneously, discussions led by Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan indicate a favorable perception of Thailand among U.S. businesses, with potential investments in pharmaceuticals, energy, and digital sectors on the horizon.

