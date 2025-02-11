Left Menu

Thailand Initiates US Trade Policy Impact Study Amid Surplus Concerns

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has initiated a study on the potential impact of U.S. trade policies on Thai exports due to a $35.4 billion trade surplus with the U.S. Concerns revolve around tariffs affecting agriculture and electronics, as Thailand aims to foster foreign investment in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:16 IST
Thailand Initiates US Trade Policy Impact Study Amid Surplus Concerns

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commissioned a comprehensive study on the potential impact of current U.S. trade policies on Thailand's exports, as the nation grapples with concerns over its $35.4 billion trade surplus with Washington. This move captures the underlying tension surrounding Thailand's crucial U.S. export market, which accounted for 18.3% of total shipments last year, valued at $54.96 billion.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub highlighted the potential risks associated with U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration, which could adversely impact Thai exports, especially agriculture and electronics. A dedicated working group was formed in January to evaluate and strategize Thailand's trade negotiations with the U.S., with the aim of formulating beneficial trade policies in an increasingly complex global trade environment.

In parallel efforts to mitigate trade imbalance, Thailand's investment board plans to attract substantial foreign capital into semiconductors and electronics amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Simultaneously, discussions led by Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan indicate a favorable perception of Thailand among U.S. businesses, with potential investments in pharmaceuticals, energy, and digital sectors on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025