AI Revolutionizes Indian Agriculture: Government's Tech-Powered Solutions

The Indian government is leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance agricultural practices and support farmers. Initiatives include the Kisan e-Mitra chatbot for aid with the PM-KISAN scheme, pest surveillance using AI, yield estimation systems, and AI analytics for crop health monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:55 IST
The Indian government is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle a host of challenges within the agriculture sector, announced Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Parliament this week.

Among the technological advancements is 'Kisan e-Mitra', an AI-driven chatbot developed to support farmers with queries related to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This solution, supporting multiple languages, is set to extend its reach to other government programmes, ensuring more robust implementation of agricultural initiatives.

Furthermore, AI and machine learning play a crucial role in the National Pest Surveillance System, enabling early detection of pest infestation. This proactive approach facilitates timely interventions to protect crops. Another innovation includes AI-based yield estimation systems, combined with traditional methods, to refine crop loss analysis and expedite insurance claim settlements for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

