AI Revolutionizes Indian Agriculture: Government's Tech-Powered Solutions

The Indian government is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle a host of challenges within the agriculture sector, announced Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Parliament this week.

Among the technological advancements is 'Kisan e-Mitra', an AI-driven chatbot developed to support farmers with queries related to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This solution, supporting multiple languages, is set to extend its reach to other government programmes, ensuring more robust implementation of agricultural initiatives.

Furthermore, AI and machine learning play a crucial role in the National Pest Surveillance System, enabling early detection of pest infestation. This proactive approach facilitates timely interventions to protect crops. Another innovation includes AI-based yield estimation systems, combined with traditional methods, to refine crop loss analysis and expedite insurance claim settlements for farmers.

