Madhya Pradesh CM Pays Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Prepares for Global Investors Summit
On Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's death anniversary, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav honored his legacy. The event included the inauguration of 'Namo Van Vatika' and highlighted Bhopal's readiness for the upcoming Global Investors Summit, focusing on potential investment opportunities in the state's industrial sector.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commemorated the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on Tuesday by garlanding his statue at Lalghati, Bhopal. Paying homage, Yadav acknowledged Upadhyay's role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's evolution into India's largest political entity. Additionally, he conducted the Bhoomi Pujan for 'Namo Van Vatika' at the site.
The Chief Minister emphasized the visionary contributions of Upadhyay, citing his philosophies as guiding principles for the BJP's current leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav extended gratitude to local ministers and MLAs for their financial contributions towards party initiatives, emphasizing Upadhyay's lifelong dedication to aiding the underprivileged.
Yadav also announced preparations for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on February 24-25, highlighting the event's role in showcasing Madhya Pradesh's favorable investment climate and industrial potential. Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of conducting the summit while maintaining the region's dignity and pride.
