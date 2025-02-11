BP's Strategic Overhaul: Navigating Profit Decline and Investor Demands

BP's CEO Murray Auchincloss has pledged a strategic overhaul to counter a significant fall in annual profits. The company's earnings dropped by 35% to $8.9 billion, falling short of analyst expectations. This follows reports that Elliott Investment Management has acquired a stake in BP, turning up the heat for strategic reforms.

Auchincloss remained silent on Elliott's stake acquisition during a call with Reuters, and Elliott also refrained from commenting. BP reported a 61% drop in fourth-quarter profits, the lowest since late 2020, reflecting broader industry challenges impacting major oil companies in 2024.

The company is underperforming compared to its peers, prompting Auchincloss to consider strategic adjustments, including a possible increase in U.S. shale gas output, aimed at enhancing investor confidence and driving shareholder returns amid a challenging financial landscape.

