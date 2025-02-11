Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Proposes Minimum Price for Paddy Residue to Combat Stubble Burning

A parliamentary committee recommends establishing a minimum price for paddy residue to prevent stubble burning. The report advises annual price reviews and highlights the need for standardized procurement and crop diversification support. The committee calls for bioenergy integration and government policy coordination across relevant ministries.

  • Country:
  • India

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation in the Rajya Sabha has called for a mechanism to set a minimum price for paddy residue. This initiative aims to address stubble burning, which contributes to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR during winter.

The panel's report recommends reviewing and announcing these prices annually, prior to the Kharif harvest, ensuring they cover farmers' costs for residue collection. The panel suggests consultation with the Commission for Air Quality Management to establish this system.

Further, the committee advises adopting short-duration paddy varieties and developing policies to integrate agricultural residue into bioenergy production, encouraging inter-ministerial coordination and addressing management costs to ensure sustainability.

