Maiya Samman Yojana: Empowering Women in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana' will remain operational without interruption, confirmed Chamra Linda, the state's Minister for ST, SC, and Backward Welfare, on Tuesday.

This initiative has been significant in assisting women in managing their children's educational needs, Linda stated during her address at the 'Adivasi Development Khumbh Mela'.

Despite criticism from the BJP regarding financial constraints, Linda assured that the scheme will persist. She also underscored the importance of tribal unity and cultural preservation for the community's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)