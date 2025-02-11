Left Menu

Maiya Samman Yojana: Empowering Women in Jharkhand

The 'Maiya Samman Yojana' in Jharkhand continues to support women by providing financial assistance, crucial for their children's education. Minister Chamra Linda reaffirmed the scheme's stability despite opposition criticism. Linda emphasized the importance of cultural unity within the tribal community at the Adivasi Development Khumbh Mela.

Updated: 11-02-2025 23:30 IST
Maiya Samman Yojana: Empowering Women in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana' will remain operational without interruption, confirmed Chamra Linda, the state's Minister for ST, SC, and Backward Welfare, on Tuesday.

This initiative has been significant in assisting women in managing their children's educational needs, Linda stated during her address at the 'Adivasi Development Khumbh Mela'.

Despite criticism from the BJP regarding financial constraints, Linda assured that the scheme will persist. She also underscored the importance of tribal unity and cultural preservation for the community's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

