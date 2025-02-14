Left Menu

RBI's Heavy Hand on New India Co-operative Bank: Fund Misappropriation Under Fire

The RBI has taken decisive action against New India Co-operative Bank due to misappropriation of funds by staff members. Over 90% of depositors will receive up to Rs 5 lakh through deposit insurance. The RBI has superseded the bank's board, appointed an administrator, and imposed restrictions, aiming for a swift revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved decisively against the New India Co-operative Bank following allegations of fund misappropriation by its staff, sources revealed on Friday.

The central bank has blocked new loans and suspended deposit withdrawals, with deposit insurance guaranteeing up to Rs 5 lakh for over 90% of the bank's 1.3 lakh depositors. RBI has replaced the bank's board with an administrator and a committee to restore normalcy swiftly.

Originally founded in 1968, the bank's operations have come under scrutiny due to increased non-performing assets and a slight rise in its deposit base. RBI's action underscores concerns over the bank's governance standards and is a significant step in ensuring operational integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025