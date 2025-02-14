Ukraine and U.S. Negotiate Minerals Deal Amid Tensions with Russia

Ukraine has put forward a proposal for a minerals deal with the United States, aiming to bolster U.S. support in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The negotiations, which center on Ukraine's vast mineral resources, could unlock significant U.S. investment in exchange for security assurances from Washington.

The potential agreement includes rare earth elements, titanium, and lithium, vital to both countries' economies. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv for discussions, he emphasized the incorporation of U.S. economic practices in Ukraine, which notably seeks to entwine both nations' economies.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy views the proposal as a strategic partnership, concerns have arisen over the terms. Sources revealed apprehensions about the perceived unilateral nature of the U.S. draft, with calls for more balanced negotiations that comply with Ukraine's constitutional requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)