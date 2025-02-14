Om Birla Advocates Enhanced Legislative Drafting and Collaboration

In an effort to elevate the quality of legislative processes, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has stressed the vitality of high-standard legislative drafting and the pivotal role of elected representatives' contributions, according to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Birla called for broader consultations in drafting legislation, noting that insufficient input during this stage can impact government efficiency and legislative oversight.

During his inaugural speech at a two-day orientation program for newly elected Haryana Vidhan Sabha members, Birla advocated for early engagement of new lawmakers. This, he argued, would ensure that the perspectives of constituents are adequately incorporated into proposed laws. Birla emphasized that collaboration between lawmakers and originating ministries is crucial for enhancing legislation's relevance and public benefit.

Highlighting the necessity of knowledge in legislative drafting for effective law-making, Birla urged public representatives to undergo continuous capacity-building measures. Reflecting on previous legislative forums, he suggested expediting the digitization of state legislative debates for easier access by elected members, which would help them enhance their capabilities as lawmakers.

The event, held in the Haryana State Legislative Assembly premises in Chandigarh, was graced by various dignitaries, including Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Speaker Harvinder Kalyan. Birla addressed state legislatures' concerns, positing that financial autonomy could enhance operational efficiency and called for extensive stakeholder consultations on the issue.

Emphasizing the significance of meaningful discourse in legislative forums, Shri Birla urged assembly members to connect with their constituents, understand their issues, and effectively raise those matters in legislative sittings. He advised newly elected Haryana Vidhan Sabha members to become well-versed in parliamentary procedures and rules to effectively address public concerns while discouraging planned disruptions during sessions.

Recognizing the current era as one dominated by technology and innovation, the Speaker urged lawmakers to leverage technological tools for more effective participation and discourse. He encouraged new MLAs to aspire to become exemplary legislators by engaging in well-researched discussions and utilizing innovative technologies to fulfill public expectations through meaningful legislative processes.

Birla lauded Haryana and its legislative assembly for their significant contributions to the nation's socio-economic empowerment and praised the state's assembly for its effective role in ensuring executive accountability and fulfilling public aspirations. During the event, Birla joined assembly members in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India, marking a commitment to constitutional objectives.

The event featured speeches by Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, and Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha, who offered the vote of thanks. Birla received a warm welcome and Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)