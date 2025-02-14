Left Menu

DDA Expands Horizons: Pioneers Development in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) takes a significant step by signing an MoU to undertake development projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking its first project outside the capital. This collaboration aims to leverage DDA's expertise in urban planning to boost the islands' infrastructure, fostering stronger inter-regional ties.

In a landmark move, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has ventured beyond the national capital's boundaries for the first time, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to execute development projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The agreement marks a historic occasion, as it seeks to combine the DDA's experience in housing, parks, and sports complexes with the strategic development needs of the islands, enhancing tourism and infrastructure.

Delhi LG VK Saxena and Andaman & Nicobar LG Admiral D K Joshi expressed optimism about this collaboration, emphasizing sustainable governance and economic growth through shared expertise and intellectual exchange between the two regions.

