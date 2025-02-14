Karnataka CM Orders Crackdown After Mysuru Police Station Attack

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed law enforcement to take stringent measures against those responsible for inciting violence after a mob allegedly attacked Udayagiri police station in Mysuru, according to a government release. This decision followed a meeting at the CM's Kaveri residence on Friday, attended by key officials including the Mysuru District Collector and the Director General of Police.

The directive emphasized that legal repercussions should be applied irrespective of the individuals involved. The Chief Minister's Office stressed the importance of preventing similar incidents in the future, urging authorities to identify those involved in the attack.

The violent outbreak resulted in seven police officers being injured. The violence was reportedly sparked by a derogatory social media post, leading to the arrest of the individual responsible. However, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra noted tensions escalated as some feared the accused might soon be released. Following the incident, a special police team was formed to apprehend the offenders.

