Uttarakhand Shines in National Games: From Hills to Victory

The Uttarakhand government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, showcased its organizational skill by effectively hosting the 18-day National Games across nine locations within the state, as per an official statement. Originally greenlit on October 9, the preparation window was tight, allowing only three and a half months to craft a successful event beginning January 28.

Organizing the games in hill districts like Pithoragarh and Tehri presented unique challenges, from logistical setups to ensuring a smooth experience for all attendees. This year, unlike previous occasions requiring multi-state cooperation, Uttarakhand alone managed all events internally, proving seamless execution that ensured no disruptions for athletes, coaches, officials, or spectators.

The National Games, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28, concluded on February 14 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in Haldwani. Shah commended Uttarakhand's progress under CM Dhami, acknowledging the state's leap from 25th to seventh on the national sports map. Praises extended to the organizing committee for overcoming geographic hurdles while fostering a resilient sports culture.

